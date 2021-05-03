Brunswick Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $107.13 on Monday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

