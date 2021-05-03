Brunswick Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $107.13 on Monday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Earnings History and Estimates for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit