Bunge (BG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Bunge to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BG stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

