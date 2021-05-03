Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Several analysts have recently commented on BURBY shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

