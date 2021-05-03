Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.12

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.