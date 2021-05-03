Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WHD. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

WHD stock opened at $29.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $381,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock worth $232,705,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $22,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,781 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

