Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDNS. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $131.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

