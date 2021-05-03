Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Up 24.3% in April

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 541,032 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $11,915,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 115.8% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 441,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 236,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 125,042 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.15. 5,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

