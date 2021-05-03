Callisto Network (CLO) Market Capitalization Tops $39.11 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $39.11 million and approximately $215,944.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.05 or 0.05925449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095549 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

