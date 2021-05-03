Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Up 7.2%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shot up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.03 and last traded at $18.02. 158,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,994,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,825,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

