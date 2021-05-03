Campion Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 72,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $186.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

