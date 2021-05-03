Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Camtek by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

