Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,200 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 895,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 138,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 215.41% and a negative net margin of 1,648.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

