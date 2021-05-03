Canaccord Genuity Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $15.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 454,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 118,198 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after acquiring an additional 566,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $4,133,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.