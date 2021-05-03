Canaccord Genuity Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $275.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.35.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $237.56 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $146.06 and a 1 year high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.25, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 159.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.