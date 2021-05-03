Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CGEMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

CGEMY opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $37.38.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

