Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $262.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $204.20 and a 12 month high of $268.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.84.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

