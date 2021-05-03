Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

