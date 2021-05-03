Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPXWF. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $32.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $32.16.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

