Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$39.20. 234,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,264. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.