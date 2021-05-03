CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CapitaLand in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLDY opened at $5.67 on Monday. CapitaLand has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, leases, manages, and sells real estate properties in Singapore, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore & International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, and CapitaLand Financial segments.

