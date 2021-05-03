Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$6.25 at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.24.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

CS opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,678,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Insiders have sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706 in the last quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.