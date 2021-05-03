CareDx (CDNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $79.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.15. CareDx has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -171.89 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNA. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

See Also: LIBOR

Earnings History for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Comments


