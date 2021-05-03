CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,227,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,082 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 1.5% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $162,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.65. 32,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $136.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Comments


