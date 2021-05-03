Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 30 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 120.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,570.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $570.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,531.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,587.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,720.56.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

