Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $87.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

