Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 282 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 723,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 40,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $95.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $96.75.

