Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

SAVA has been the topic of several other reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

