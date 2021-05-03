Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -406.03 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $984,331.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,626 shares in the company, valued at $39,487,348.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,871 shares of company stock worth $29,736,087 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

