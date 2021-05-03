Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,289 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $104.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.