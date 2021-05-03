Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,055. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35. Catalent has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,074,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,793,000 after buying an additional 64,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

