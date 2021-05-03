Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLS. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.38. 348,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,753. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,608,000 after acquiring an additional 891,650 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 634,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 423,179 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,322,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 310,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,702,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

