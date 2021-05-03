Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $126.99 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.