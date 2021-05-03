Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.31 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit