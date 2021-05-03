Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.31 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35.

