Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,733 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $99.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.76. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

