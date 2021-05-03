Center For Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $234.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.89. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

