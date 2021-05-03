Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0892 on Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0892 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $106.99 million and $1.15 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00071635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00073834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.31 or 0.00899710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.31 or 0.09731343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00099103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00046589 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

