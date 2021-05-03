Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Holdings Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,879 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $45,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CENX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CENX opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.56. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

