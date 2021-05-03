Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Short Interest Update

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
CNBKA traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,762. Century Bancorp has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $121.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
