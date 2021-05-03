Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.29 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,651. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $279.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

