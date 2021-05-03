CertiK (CTK) Hits Market Cap of $123.61 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. CertiK has a market cap of $123.61 million and approximately $50.94 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00004978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00278697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.02 or 0.01171487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.67 or 0.00728873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,581.01 or 0.99862848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,089,205 coins and its circulating supply is 44,610,653 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.