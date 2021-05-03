C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Up 31.7% in April

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 45,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. C&F Financial has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.