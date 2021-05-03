CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.10.

NYSE:GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

