CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.10.
NYSE:GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
