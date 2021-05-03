Chainswap (TOKEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.89 Million

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003739 BTC on exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $510,237.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainswap has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00072826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00894185 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,735.96 or 0.10144883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00101160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00047373 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:TOKEN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,679,493 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using U.S. dollars.

