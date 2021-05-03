Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $338.78

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $338.78 and last traded at $332.59, with a volume of 896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.59.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,525,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

