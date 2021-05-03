Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $338.78

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $338.78 and last traded at $332.59, with a volume of 896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.45.
Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.59.
In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,268,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,525,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
