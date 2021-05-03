Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $882,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDB stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.