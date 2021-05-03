Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $245,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in DraftKings by 5.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DraftKings by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

