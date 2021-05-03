Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,500 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

UCTT opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

