Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 27.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $196.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.65. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $107.21 and a 12-month high of $198.08.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

