Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,890 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 716,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $162.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.53. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.