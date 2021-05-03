Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,854 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $68.29 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $75.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.71.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.